Rudder FFA’s third annual Trunk-or-Treat provides safer alternative to trick-or-treating

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder High School’s FFA hosted its third annual Trunk-or-Treat event Wednesday evening that provides many families a fun alternative or addition to traditional trick-or-treating on Halloween.

But for some families, it’s the only option. It’s one reason so many from all over Bryan-College Station were out celebrating a remix of one of fall’s biggest festivities. From costumes to buckets upon buckets filled with candy, Halloween was on full blast.

“It is a way for kids to get out and trick-or-treat a little bit before Halloween, and it’s just a safer and more fun way of trick-or-treating,” Rudder High School FFA Chapter President and junior Taylor Colvin said.

Whether it was games or brand new attractions like the engineering program’s 12-foot castle, the school’s organizations also had an opportunity to share their influence in a way that was fun for everyone.

“It’s a really good community outreach opportunity, and especially since a lot of these programs are really service-oriented,” Brazos Valley FFA District President Miranda Skaggs, who is also a junior at the school, said. “Having that opportunity to get service hours and also serve the community since it’s done so much for us is a really meaningful opportunity.”

The Rudder National Honor Society, student council, FFA, health science, gymnastics, and softball team were just a few of the school organizations who set up tables at the event. Other community organizations, like 4-H, were also present.

For many of the families who come, it’s a controlled environment that allows for a much safer celebration without sacrificing any of the festive elements.

“It’s the only option for us. We don’t do trick-or-treating. I just don’t like knocking on other people’s doors,” Sable LeDoux, who is a mother of four living in Bryan, said. “We don’t do the traditional things, so coming here and doing trunk-or-treats, especially being around a bunch of people and a bunch of children. Seeing all the beautiful kids in costumes, like it’s the best option for us.”

“They want to run around in the neighborhoods, and I don’t like to do that,” father of four Michael Meek, whose children attend schools in College Station, said. “We like to keep them as close as possible because you don’t know anymore. It’s teachers and students, so you can trust the faculty. The parents don’t have to worry as much. It’s fantastic.”

Other families said they feel more comfortable at Trunk-or-Treats because the candy that’s handed out is more regulated for allergy concerns. They also provide parents a set time to do their trick-or-treating, some of whom said they have a difficult time determining the optimal time to take their kids out.

Some families also say they feel safer from COVID-19 in the midst of a pandemic at the Trunk-or-Treats.

“You can really just make your own personal space here, and then you can get as close as you want to to other people,” LeDoux said. “It’s really your personal option at this point.”

“Being able to have an opportunity to safely trick-or-treat is really important for families,” Skaggs said. “Like we said, it’s a really family-oriented environment where each of the different booths are able to interact, give out candy that we know is approved and safe to give to kids.”

