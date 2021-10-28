This week’s Classroom Champion is Caylee Garza.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Caylee Garza. The Caldwell High School Senior has a 4.39 GPA, and ranks 3rd in her class.

“Caylee is one of those student athletes. That really takes things seriously. You know, sometimes you have the kids that take either the athletics or the classroom seriously, not both, but Kaylie really takes both seriously. She is a super hard worker, like I said, in the classroom every day, working hard, doing everything to get the grade that she deserves.” - Wendy Weiss, Teacher

“Caylee is a incredible athlete she is very positive and excited about anything that she does. The thing I’ll miss most about Caylee is her ability to lift others up whenever they’re struggling or down. Caylee has a positive outlook on anything that we’re doing. And in the face of adversity, she’s always the person that’s there to lift others.” - Jane Giese, Coach

Caylee is a member of the Lady Hornet volleyball team and also has earned honorable mention academic all-district in softball.

Along with all she does on the court and the diamond Caylee is a leader on the student council, The National Honor Society, FFA and 4h. And after high school Caylee plans to stay close to home.

“After I graduate from high school, I plan to attend Texas A&M University, and I got accepted into mays and I hope to pursue a degree in marketing and see where that leads me. Some of the things that motivate me in the classroom and on the floor is I love to compete, I love to compete for everything I do, And I love to test myself to my limits within a sport sense and in the classroom. And I believe that’s what really motivates me, getting to spend time doing the things I love,” said Garza.

Congratulations to Caldwell High Schools own and future Aggie Caylee Garza, this week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

