2021 Brazos Valley high school volleyball playoff pairings and results

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) --

Class 6A

Bi-District Round

Bryan vs DeSoto - Tuesday, November 2 at 6:30 pm - at Mexia High School

Class 5A

Bi-District Round

College Station vs Porter - Tuesday, November 2 at 7:00 pm - at Sam Houston

A&M Consolidated vs Kingwood Park - Tuesday, November 2 at 6:00 pm - at Cy Ridge High School

Brenham vs Montgomery - Tuesday, November 2 at 6:30 pm - at Katy Paetow HS

Class 4A

Bi-District Round

Madisonville vs Palestine/Rusk - Tuesday, November 2 - at Crockett HS If Rusk, 6:00 pm If Palestine, 6:30 pm

Navasota vs Booker T. Washington HS - Tuesday, November 2 at 7:00 pm - at Delmar Fieldhouse, Houston

Class 3A

Bi-District Round

Anderson-Shiro vs Boling - Tuesday, November 2 at 6:30 pm - at Columbus High School

Franklin vs TBA

Lexington vs Groesbeck - Monday, November 1 at 7:00 pm - at Bryan High School

Rockdale vs Fairfield - Monday, November 1 at 6:30 pm - at Madisonville High School

Cameron Yoe vs TBA

Class 2A

Bi-District Round

Bremond bye

Iola vs Cross Roads - Tuesday, November 2 at 6:00 pm - at Buffalo HS

Leon vs Kerens - Tuesday, November 2 at 6:00 pm- at Fairfield HS

Area Round

Bremond vs Italy/Wolfe

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.