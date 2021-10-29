Aggies Drop Season Finale at Missouri 1-0

COLUMBIA, Missouri – On a dreary night at Walton Stadium, the Texas A&M Aggies dropped a 1-0 decision to the Missouri Tigers, 1-0, in Thursday’s regular-season finale.

The Aggies appeared to score the equalizer in the 88th minute, but it was wiped off the board. After stripping the ball from a defender, Maile Hayes was fouled in the box and Lauren Geczik played the advantage with a successful shot into an empty net, but the goal was taken off the board due to a whistle. A free kick was offered up rather than the penalty kick and Barbara Olivieri’s attempt got hung up in the clutter.

Texas A&M had one last chance to tie with under five seconds remaining, but Macy Matula’s shot from 5 yards off a corner kick carom went eyelashes left of goal.

The Aggies were relentless in the second half, but couldn’t find the tying goal. In the second stanza, A&M owned overwhelming edges in shots (13-2), shots-on-goal (5-0) and corner kicks (8-0), as well as having a handful of free kick opportunities, but were unable to break the scoring seal.

Missouri’s 1-0 halftime edge belied the run of play in the opening act. Texas A&M owned the advantage in shots 9-4, but were unable to menace in the 18-yard box. The Tigers’ McKenna Sheehan made two saves in the first half to blank the Aggies.

For the match, A&M owned advantages in shots (22-6), shots-on-goal (7-3) and corner kicks (9-2) playing in a cyclone bomb quagmire.

UP NEXT

The Aggies’ season comes to an end with a 7-9-2 overall mark and a 3-6-1 league ledger.

SCORING SUMMARY

15′ – Missouri took advantage of a corner kick opportunity from the right arc. After the Aggies were unsuccessful on the clearance, Skye Kingsley sent ball toward the left post with her right foot. The shot deflected off A&M defender and past Kenna Caldwell for the ice breaker. MU 1, A&M 0.