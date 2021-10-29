Advertisement

A&M Consolidated to host Rudder in Twin City Throwdown Friday at Tiger Field

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder football team didn’t play last week, but still made history during their bye by clinching a playoff spot. The Rangers now can focus on closing out the regular season over the next two weeks on a positive note as they prepare for the playoffs. Up next for Rudder is the A&M Consolidated Tigers who will wrap up their regular-season slate on Friday.

Like the Rangers, the Tigers have punched their ticket to the postseason. But to the winner of Friday’s game will most likely be a first-round home playoff game which is a huge motivation.

“Well, it’s a big game because I talk to our guys about it being our last game of the regular season, but a win will guarantee a home game in the playoffs in the first round and a loss you could travel three or four hours go onto a playoff game,” said A&M Consolidated Head Football Coach Lee Fedora. “This is a big game. It’s always kind of a rivalry game with it being close in town and our guys are excited about playing it.,” added Fedora.

“We’ve still got a chance to be district champs if we win and Montgomery were to lose their last two so there’s a lot to play for,” said Rudder Head Football Coach Eric Ezar. “It gives us a chance to play against one of the better teams in the state of Texas against Consol and just see if we’re ready for the playoffs or not,” wrapped up Ezar.

A&M Consolidated beat Rudder a year ago in overtime. Friday’s Twin City Throwdown will kick off at 7-30 tomorrow night at Tiger Field in College Station.

