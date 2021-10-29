Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Single Aggie student goes wedding dress shopping with diagnosed mom days before she passes

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As Breast Cancer Awareness Month winds down, an Aggie sophomore is set to mark one full year since she lost her mother to the disease. That somber anniversary is November 2, but what this 19-year-old chooses to celebrate is another anniversary: last October she and her mom spent one of their last days together buying the then-single teenager a wedding dress.

Kim Sweat, right, watches as her daughter Macy shops for a wedding dress. (Anna Spencer Morse)

In October 2020, Macy Sweat, then 18, found out that her mother Kim Sweat would no longer be treated for her Stage IV metastatic breast cancer. The cancer was now in her spine, among other areas. Doctors said Kim did not have long left.

So, in those final days, Macy and Kim did something they had always looked forward to: they shopped for Macy’s wedding dress. While they did not know when Macy’s wedding day would come, they did know Kim would likely not be there. This dress could instead be a tangible reminder of her love.

Coreena Ferrata, owner of Coreena’s Bridal in College Station, took a call from Kim’s friend requesting an appointment for the mother-daughter duo. Ferrata did them one better: she opened her second location in Georgetown (near Kim’s home) on an off day to provide the Sweats with an exclusive, private dress-shopping experience.

“She explained that time was kind of of the essence here,” said Coreena. “More than any other type of business, this is their moment that they both look forward to their whole lives.”

Macy says there were tears on this day, but joy too, because on her wedding day, she will feel that a piece of her mother is right there with her. Through her mother’s cancer journey, Macy says her family’s faith was strengthened and solidified. That, she says, is what got them through the trials of treatment and Kim’s ultimate death.

Now, of course, Macy won’t show off “the dress” until that unknown date. Ferrata assures her there is no rush for the professionally preserved garment.

“Whenever that day comes, whether it’s two years, ten years, that dress will be ready for her,” said Ferrata.

Ready for Macy that walk down the aisle with that special dress – and her mother’s unforgettable spirit – walking with her every step.

