Caldwell pep rally postponed due to tension following students arrests

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Caldwell High School postponed Friday’s pep rally due to tensions in the school following the arrest of four students who are accused of indecency with a child by exposure.

About 20 students walked out of the high school Friday and 14 walked out on Thursday, according to Caldwell ISD Superintendent Andrew Peters.

Peters said high school staff made the decision to postpone the pep rally to next Thursday. Students will be off the following Friday for a staff development day.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.