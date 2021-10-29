Advertisement

City of Bryan appoints George Jerrell Wise presiding Municipal Court judge

Judge George “Jerrell” Wise
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan City Council voted unanimously to appoint George Jerrell Wise as presiding judge of the Bryan Municipal Court.

City leaders held a special city council meeting Friday to make the appointment official.

Wise graduated with a B.B.A from Texas A&M University in 1999 and is a former law enforcement officer. He also served as a senior litigation and civil trial attorney at Daniel Stark Law.

Wise’s appointment comes after former presiding judge Albert Navarro’s appointment ends on Sunday.

In August, Navarro was placed on administrative leave for an undisclosed reason that city officials say did not involve a specific municipal court case.

Wise previously ran for Brazos County 272nd District Court judge in 2020 but lost to John Brick. Wise says he is looking forward to serving the residents of the City of Bryan.

“I cannot wait to serve the City of Bryan in this capacity. It’s what I’ve been working for really since I left law enforcement back in 2008 with the goal of earning a law degree and then serving as a judge,” said Wise.

“There were a lot of really good candidates, and it was tough to come to a finalist but were very delighted with Judge Wise, now who will be our judge,” said Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson.

Judge Wise will take his seat on the bench Monday.

