College Station pair allegedly caught with 15 stolen credit card numbers, charged with fraud

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station pair is accused of stealing information from about a dozen credit and debit cards, including some bought online through foreign websites.

College Station police arrested Ashanti Chambers, 19, and Stelton Govan II, 21, Thursday.

Police have been investigating them since April when a Fort Worth woman found a charge from a College Station restaurant.

Authorities got a search warrant in June for their Holleman Drive home.

Officers reportedly found credit and debit card information on their cell phones and desktop computer. There were also text messages sharing those stolen numbers.

The two are charged with two counts of credit or debit card abuse as well as one count of fraud.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.