EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK: Zeitman’s Grocery Store opening soon

The grand opening of Zeitman’s Grocery Store is set for Dec. 1
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Zeitman’s Grocery Store is set to begin soft opening phases on Nov. 15. The grocery store will be a one-stop shop, which will include deli sandwiches, bakery items, a full deli, cheesesteaks, and home goods.

For owner, Blake Zeitman, the grocery store concept runs in his family for generations. His family built the first Zeitman’s Grocery Store in Portland, Maine.

“I’m just feeling very blessed to be able to bring it back, and share a little bit of my family’s history with Bryan-College Station,” said Zeitman.

When it comes to the deli concept, Zeitman believes it’s very nostalgic.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a new deli or old deli,” said Zeitman. “There is just a whole lot of nostalgia that comes with that kind of service. It’s face-to-face service.”

In order to bring that feeling to Downtown Bryan, Zeitman says he plans to start opening his grocery in phases starting Nov. 15, with the store being fully operational for their grand opening on Dec. 1.

The grocery store will sell everything from trash bags to bagels to cheesesteaks to hot and cold meals.

“We also have a full-size bakery that we are doing all of our breads and desserts and things from scratch,” said Zeitman.

Plus, with the holidays about to start Zeitman says he will be taking pre-orders for pies.

Zeitman’s Grocery Store is located at 220 North Main Street in Bryan.

