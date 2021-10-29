Ignite the Night uses fire demonstrations to show importance of sprinklers, smoke alarms

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A number of local community and first responder organizations partnered to put on a few fire safety demonstrations at Residence at Oakmont Apartments Thursday evening.

Ignite the Night is designed to teach people the importance of having working smoke alarms and fire sprinkler systems in their homes. The simulations were designed to hit those points home by showing how quickly fire can spread and smoke can fill up a room.

”The purpose was to unite a couple of fire departments and communities together, and we wanted to bring the public in and have a fun family night while we were helping to educate on fire safety, as well as what the dangers are if you don’t have a fire sprinkler system,” Firetron Account Executive Michelle Wagner-Yeatts said.

Thursday’s side-by-side burn demonstrated why fire sprinklers are so significant. Two apartment living rooms were constructed in separate large crates. One was equipped with a sprinkler system, while the other was not. The fire spread and engulfed the room without the sprinklers much faster than the room that did have them, causing the damage to be much worse in the former than the latter. A brief fire extinguisher demonstration occurred immediately afterward.

The simulated apartment fire shifted its focus more on the smoke alarms. Smoke machines were used to fill an empty unit up with smoke while firefighters simulated rescuing an apartment manager. It showed how quickly smoke from a fire can fill up a room and make it essentially impossible to see anything, complicating the search for an exit as it becomes harder and harder to breathe.

”The most important thing is to have a working smoke alarm in your house. Working smoke alarms definitely save lives,” Bryan Fire Department Lt. Matt Ford said. “When homes have working smoke alarms, very rarely are there fatal fires. People are able to be notified of the fire very quickly and get out safely. Check your fire alarms. Make sure your batteries are in good condition. You’re supposed to change them every six months with the time change.”

Ford says Ignite the Night presents a great opportunity for the public to see how the fire service works. He says people often only interact with firefighters on their worst days when education isn’t at the front of their minds.

“Public education is great. When we have events like this where we can get out on Facebook or the public news, you can help educate the public better,” Ford said. “We like the people we serve and to understand what it really is we do. We do EMS and run the ambulances where we have these big expensive pieces of equipment that help us protect people, so whenever we get to interact with the public, it’s just a huge blessing to be able to educate them on how to keep themselves safe and what we do to keep them safe.”

“People need to know about fire safety. People need to know about how to be safe themselves and how to use a fire extinguisher with the kids,” Wagner-Yeatts said. “It is important for people to know how to get out of the way of the fire departments and to know where to stand.”

Other organizations involved in making the event possible were the College Station Fire Department, the Bryan-College Station Apartment Association, the American Red Cross, and Bryan ISD.

