Lincoln Center’s annual Fall Fest and Haunted House returns and attracts hundreds of families

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Lincoln Center hosted one of the larger Halloween festivities Thursday night as celebrations continued across the Brazos Valley leading up to Sunday’s main event.

The center’s annual Fall Fest and Haunted House attracted hundreds of families to the area. There was fun and games for everyone, including a pumpkin toss, fortune teller, photo booth, and plenty of entertainers. Costumes and candy were by no means in short supply.

The line for the haunted house stretched around the corner. Kids could be heard screaming from outside as spiders, light-up skulls, and people in masks did their best to spook everyone who entered.

Lincoln Center Supervisor Cheletia Johnson says it’s all about bringing the community together in the spirit of the holiday.

”It’s about community,” Johnson said. “This is a fun, safe, and supervised area where parents can come and feel safe with their kids participating in a community event.”

Johnson says this year’s edition appeared to have a better turnout an even a higher level of energy since it was canceled because of COVID-19 last October.

“We are very thankful we are able to be here today,” Johnson said.

For a complete list of other Halloween events happening throughout the Brazos Valley, click here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.