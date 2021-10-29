Madison County voters to decide on $33 Million bond for new hospital

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -Madison County voters will head to the polls on Tuesday to approve or deny a property tax increase to fund a new hospital district. The bond not to exceed $33,000,000 and not to mature no later than Dec. 31, 2052, will cost property owners a maximum of 25 cents on each $100 valuation.

Many in the county agree a new facility is needed, but its price tag has people split.

Those in favor of the new hospital say the existing building has served its purpose and it’s time for a new one. William Bennett is a member of the group Friends of Madison Hospital. He says good healthcare is the backbone of every good community and a new hospital is long overdue.

“As most everyone knows here in Madisonville, the hospital has been here for 72 plus years. It’s antiquated. It’s got lots of physical problems. It’s got water-related issues. It’s got structural issues. It’s got electrical issues. It needs to be replaced,” said Bennett.

“I’ve lived here since 1967, and I feel there are three main things that will support a strong community. One of them being a good school system, One being churches and the other being good quality health care,” said Bennett.

Those against the tax increase say residents were left in the dark about the special election and its price tag. Clark Osbourne started the Facebook page MCHD to keep people informed and answer questions they may have.

“Like a lot of other people in this community, I’m not against the hospital. I’m not against a hospital district. A lot of us are just against the way this thing has been handled. Some people feel that it’s sort of been quick and quiet behind closed doors, like decisions have been made without a lot of public input,” said Osbourne.

“A lot of people don’t like the way it’s being financed. I think there’s a lot of financing options that weren’t explored in the very beginning,” said Osbourne.

Osbourne says, in addition, to solely depending on property taxes, sales tax is an option that was never considered.

“A lot of the planning by the promoters of this project really, they based it on a lot of false information. For example, when they first came out with the petition to circulate, they were under the impression that it was illegal to finance a hospital district with a sales tax,” said Osborne. “Well, it’s not. It’s in chapter 286 of the health and safety codes.”

“They’re in black and white, yet they thought it was illegal, so they put on the petition that a sales tax would not be imposed,” said Osborne. “There’s plenty of other options, you know. There was never any talk about whoever the hospital provider was, who the healthcare provider was going to be. Any talk of any rent. I mean, are the taxpayers of Madison County just supposed to build and shiny new hospital, and then a provider move in and not pay a lease payment?”

Bennett says two similar measures have failed in the past and fear that if the proposition is voted down for the third time, it could really set the community back.

“I think the community would suffer. I think it would be a step backward if we don’t have quality healthcare,” said Bennett. “I don’t know what St. Joseph’s position will be if they decide to close. I don’t know what they will do, if anything, as far as providing some type of healthcare in Madison County.”

“Certainly, I want the outcome to be favorable. We’ve tried this twice before in the past, and it failed both times.,” said Bennett. “The hospital as we know it is nearing its life span. St. Joseph’s people that help run the hospital have told us that without a new facility, they’ll probably be closed in the distant future sometime, sometimes within a year to two to three years, possibly.”

Madison County Resident Arnold Foster is also against the tax increase. He says that his tax rate would increase significantly without an exemption, something many on a fixed income cannot handle.

“Our appraisal of our place right now is almost $900,000. Well, if there are no exemptions and they’re $220 for every $100,000, that’s almost $2,000,” said Foster.

“It’s also a 30-year loan that they’re going to get. That’s $33 million,” said Foster. “That means my grandkids and my great-grandkids and my children are going to have to be paying for this hospital long after I’m gone.”

Foster raises the concern that many that would be taxed for the new hospital might not even use the hospital due to insurance and other reasons.

“A lot of the people in Madison county already use facilities outside the county,” said Foster. And then when you go up here, if there’s anything really that you need a specialist or anything, you gotta be shipped out of the county anyway.”

Foster says it just wants things done the right way and with more input from residents.

“Let’s go back and build a facility that we really need, not what somebody wants, and do it right,” said Foster. “Somebody has done a lot of planning that most of us didn’t know about. So let’s go back and do this thing right. And let the public know about it.”

Madison County Judge A.J. “Tony” Leago released a statement that can be read here.

St. Joseph Health also released a statement.

St. Joseph Health has provided compassionate, quality care to the Madison County community for over 25 years, and it is our hope to continue serving the community’s health care needs. The current hospital facility is over 70 years old and is facing numerous significant challenges including flooding, failing physical plant, moisture-related issues, a failing foundation, among many more. St. Joseph Health has been and remains a neutral party in this initiative. It is our sincere hope that the residents of Madison County have access to quality,accessible healthcare.

