Advertisement

Madisonville Ag students compete at national competition

The Ag Issues team earned 2nd place in the country
Ag students at Madisonville CISD compete at a national competition
Ag students at Madisonville CISD compete at a national competition(Madisonville CISD)
By Heather Falls
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Students in Madisonville CISD’s Agricultural Education program competed this week at a national competition after becoming state champions in December 2021.

The Ag Issues team earned 2nd place at the competition. The team had to choose an agriculture topic that affects their community, research the pros and cons of that particular topic and prepare a debate.

The Madisonville CISD quiz team also earned first place at competition, the junior quiz team placed third in the nation and the Marketing Plan team competed Friday, Oct. 29 and will learn their results Saturday, Oct. 30.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four students were arrested for an incident on a school bus.
Legal expert shares analysis after Caldwell students arrested for undressing fellow student on bus
Four Caldwell High School students arrested for incident on school bus
The fire department says no one was at home when the fire started
Bryan Fire Department responding to house fire
A lawsuit has been filed against the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity following an alleged hazing...
Two Texas A&M students file lawsuit against fraternity following alleged hazing
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

It's time to start prepping your plants to be inside during the cold winter months!
Weekend Gardener: How to get outdoor plants ready to inside again
Ashanti Chambers, 19, and Stelton Govan II, 21
College Station pair allegedly caught with 15 stolen credit card numbers, charged with fraud
Zeitman's Grocery Store bagels
EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK: Zeitman’s Grocery Store opening soon
Caldwell pep rally postponed due to tension following students arrests