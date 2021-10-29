Madisonville Ag students compete at national competition

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Students in Madisonville CISD’s Agricultural Education program competed this week at a national competition after becoming state champions in December 2021.

The Ag Issues team earned 2nd place at the competition. The team had to choose an agriculture topic that affects their community, research the pros and cons of that particular topic and prepare a debate.

The Madisonville CISD quiz team also earned first place at competition, the junior quiz team placed third in the nation and the Marketing Plan team competed Friday, Oct. 29 and will learn their results Saturday, Oct. 30.

