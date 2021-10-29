Not as windy Friday (but still breezy) as fall air sets us up for a beautiful weekend

After a downright gusty day Thursday with wind gusts upwards of 45 mph+ at times, winds have died down Thursday night. A less windy (but still breezy) Friday with gusts upwards of 30 mph+ in store to wrap up the work week. Temperature-wise, a chilly morning is in the works first thing Friday morning with overnight lows dipping down into the upper 40s/low 50s. You’ll want the extra layer heading out the door in the morning, ahead of plenty of sunshine helping daytime highs reach for the extremely pleasant low 70s by the afternoon.

Winds dramatically calm down into the upcoming weekend, meaning you can put all the cobwebs, skellies, and inflatables back out Friday evening, and get ready for a spooktacular pair of days for any Halloween festivities. Chilly mornings in the 40s and 50s flip around to the mid & upper 70s Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Trick-or-Treat plans sit in fantastic shape with temperatures starting off in the upper 70s ahead of sunset, falling into the low 70s/upper 60s by about 10pm Sunday night. Another cold front could make a run for the Brazos Valley by the middle of next week, which could push a healthier dose of chilly air into the area for the start of November. Something to check back in on by the beginning of next week!

Friday: Sunny. High: 72. Wind: NW 10-20 mph, gusting 30 mph+.

Friday Night: Clear and calming. Low: 46. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny. High: 76. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear. Low: 50. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

