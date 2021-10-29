A recap of peak wind gusts across the Brazos Valley following a blustery Thursday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - How are we doing out there, Brazos Valley? Are all of the trash cans and outdoor Halloween decorations accounted for? There’s no question that it was an extremely gusty day in southeast Texas, with peak wind gusts over 50 mph recorded in parts of the Brazos Valley! Windy conditions tossed and tumbled several outdoor items, and even caused power outages across the eastern half of the state Thursday afternoon.

@KBTXShel @KBTXMax @KBTXMia Just a few things I saw that succumbed to the wind on west campus pic.twitter.com/ZkKkq7rF7e — Rob Williams (@robmeister30) October 28, 2021

Below is a list of peak wind gusts across the Brazos Valley following Thursday’s blustery conditions:

Easterwood Airport: 49 mph

Coulter Field: 46 mph

Huntsville Municipal Airport: 46 mph

Brenham Municipal Airport: 45 mph

Hearne Municipal Airport: 43 mph

Conroe, Montgomery County Airport: 45 mph

Caldwell Municipal Airport: 52 mph

Cameron Municipal Airpark: 49 mph

Giddings-Lee County Airport: 46 mph

Crockett, Houston County Airport: 44 mph

Coldspring: 51 mph

Navasota: 51 mph

Iola (as of 3pm): 45 mph

Winds have died down Thursday evening, with calmer conditions / gusts only up to 20 mph+ in store through the overnight.

HALLOWEEN WEEKEND

Friday is less windy (but still plenty breezy) with wind gusts upwards of 30 mph+ before sunset. Winds dramatically calm down into the weekend, leaving nothing but spooktacular conditions for Halloween / fall activities. Chilly mornings in the 40s and 50s are in store ahead of plenty of sunshine and daytime highs in the mid & upper 70s Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

A less windy (but plenty breezy) day is in store Friday, before winds dramatically calm down this weekend. (KBTX)

