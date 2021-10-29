SARC: Bullying can cause lingering trauma, PTSD

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Four Caldwell High School students are facing felony charges for undressing a fellow student on a school bus. While defense attorneys are claiming the incident is “just a prank”, the Sexual Assault Resource Center says attacks like these can cause trauma. SARC, whose mission is to end the cycle of sexual violence in the Brazos Valley, says scars from an assault, or even what some might see as a prank involving nudity, can be long term.

“They often have emotional scarring from it. They can have PTSD. The neurobiologics of trauma are ever present after assault, really of any kind, but specifically sexual assault is so emotional, mental, physical, spiritual. It impacts every aspect of your life,” said Lindsey LeBlanc, Sexual Assault Resource Center Executive Director.

SARC offers support groups and other resources. LeBlanc says it’s important for parents to have discussions with their children about appropriate behavior and consent.

SARC has a 24/7 hotline for survivors of sexual assault, they can be reached at (979) 731-1000.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.