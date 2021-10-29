Wash. County Crime stoppers offering reward leading to arrest of those responsible for death of 13-month-old

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Brenham and Washington County Crime Stoppers are offering a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the people responsible for the death of 13-month-old Khalil Reese on Sept. 19, 2020.

The Brenham Police Department said they are looking for additional witnesses and people with “direct knowledge surrounding the circumstances that caused Khalil’s death.”

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip to Washington County Crime Stoppers online or by calling 979-836-TIPS.

