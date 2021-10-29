Advertisement

Weekend Gardener: How to get outdoor plants ready to inside again

By Josh Ninke
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Indoor plants can really thrive outdoors in Texas most months out of the year, but they don’t always like the cold.

According to Jayla Fry with Texas A&M Agrilife, a lot of those plants don’t like it when temperatures get below 50 degrees, especially at night.

She recommends starting out by moving them to the shade for an hour or two at a time so they can start acclimating to less sunlight. She also says you should start watering them less because HVAC systems tend to dry out our plants.

You should also check for bugs before you bring them inside. If you find any, just use a spray bottle full of water.

