Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Cloak

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cloak is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for October 29, 2021. This little cutie is four years old. He’s a Collie, Smooth/Retriever, Labrador mix.

Shelter staff says he is very playful and looking for his forever family.

“He loves to roll in the grass and play with toys. He’s just a goofy dude,” said Savannah Gaines with Aggieland Humane Society.

If you’re interested in adopting Cloak, you can fill out an application form here or in person during the shelter’s regular business hours.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

