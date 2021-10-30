All treats for a spooktacular Brazos Valley Halloween weekend
The perfect forecast for all the little ghouls and goblins
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley is scoring the king-sized candy bar of weather this Halloween! Sunshine, light wind, and comfortable temperatures will make for an excellent Sunday and a terrifyingly great evening of trick-or-treating. In fact, this year’s forecast is almost a “mirror, mirror on the wall” image of last year’s weather.
HALLOWEEN FORECAST
Sunshine and a returning southeast wind will help to nudge temperatures back above-average by roughly 5° Sunday afternoon. Still, a very enjoyable day as thermometers start in the upper 40s before warming 30° to reach the upper 70s / right at 80°
Only need one light layer to wrap the mummies in for trick-or-treating. Temperatures are expected in the mid-70s just ahead of sunset. If hauntings keep you out past sunset, expect a mild chill running down your spine as the air cools to the low/mid-60s by 8-9pm.
Sunday night’s moon is a waning crescent. The good news is there is only a 24% chance you will encounter a werewolf on your walk around the neighborhood.
BRAZOS VALLEY HALLOWEEN OF YEAR’S PAST
Three of the past five Halloween’s have featured rain at some point in the day.
- 2019: Morning rain gave way to a blustery, wind-chilled Halloween day and night. Trick-or-treat temperatures were in the 40s with a strong north creating bone-chilling feels-like temperatures in the 30s. The next morning, a heavy frost settled over the Brazos Valley.
- 2018: Strong thunderstorms canceled many early festivities as lightning crackled over the area ahead of sunset before a cold front pushed a line of storms through during the rest of the evening
- 2017 featured nearly an inch of rain and mild temperatures in the mid-60s. Lightning also canceled events around the area
The coldest Halloween on record for Bryan-College Station: 29° - 1993 • Warmest on record: 90° - 1916 • Wettest on record: 2.51″ - 1981
Happy Halloween, Brazos Valley. Be safe and enjoy the memories.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.