All treats for a spooktacular Brazos Valley Halloween weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley is scoring the king-sized candy bar of weather this Halloween! Sunshine, light wind, and comfortable temperatures will make for an excellent Sunday and a terrifyingly great evening of trick-or-treating. In fact, this year’s forecast is almost a “mirror, mirror on the wall” image of last year’s weather.

HALLOWEEN FORECAST

Sunshine and a returning southeast wind will help to nudge temperatures back above-average by roughly 5° Sunday afternoon. Still, a very enjoyable day as thermometers start in the upper 40s before warming 30° to reach the upper 70s / right at 80°

Trick-or-Treat Forecast for the Brazos Valley (KBTX)

Only need one light layer to wrap the mummies in for trick-or-treating. Temperatures are expected in the mid-70s just ahead of sunset. If hauntings keep you out past sunset, expect a mild chill running down your spine as the air cools to the low/mid-60s by 8-9pm.

Sunday night’s moon is a waning crescent. The good news is there is only a 24% chance you will encounter a werewolf on your walk around the neighborhood.

BRAZOS VALLEY HALLOWEEN OF YEAR’S PAST

Three of the past five Halloween’s have featured rain at some point in the day.

Brazos Valley high temperatures and rain data for the past 8 years (KBTX)

2019: Morning rain gave way to a blustery, wind-chilled Halloween day and night. Trick-or-treat temperatures were in the 40s with a strong north creating bone-chilling feels-like temperatures in the 30s. The next morning, a heavy frost settled over the Brazos Valley.

2018: Strong thunderstorms canceled many early festivities as lightning crackled over the area ahead of sunset before a cold front pushed a line of storms through during the rest of the evening

2017 featured nearly an inch of rain and mild temperatures in the mid-60s. Lightning also canceled events around the area

The coldest Halloween on record for Bryan-College Station: 29° - 1993 • Warmest on record: 90° - 1916 • Wettest on record: 2.51″ - 1981

Happy Halloween, Brazos Valley. Be safe and enjoy the memories.

Say hello to Weston.



Weston knows how to get all the candy this #Halloween



📸: Tara Avila pic.twitter.com/ddL7TvcTfb — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) October 31, 2018

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.