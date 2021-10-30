A&M Consolidated closes regular season with win over Rudder

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated football team beat Rudder 32-20 Friday night in a district 10-5A Division 2 game at Tiger Field. With the win the Tigers are assured to have a home playoff game in the bi-district round.

A&M Consolidated’s Tyndall McNamara returned an interception for a touchdown and scored on a 20 yard touchdown run. Dre’Kavian Minor and Wyatt McDougal also scored touchdowns for the Tigers. Rudder quarterback EJ Ezar threw two touchdown passes to Kevin Holmes.

A&M Consolidated finished the regular season with an 8-2 record and 5-1 record in district play. Rudder is now 6-2 on the season and 3-2 in district play. The Rangers will close out the regular season November 5 against Lamar Consolidated at Merrill Green Stadium before heading to the playoffs.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.