Advertisement

A&M Consolidated closes regular season with win over Rudder

By John Wilson
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated football team beat Rudder 32-20 Friday night in a district 10-5A Division 2 game at Tiger Field. With the win the Tigers are assured to have a home playoff game in the bi-district round.

A&M Consolidated’s Tyndall McNamara returned an interception for a touchdown and scored on a 20 yard touchdown run. Dre’Kavian Minor and Wyatt McDougal also scored touchdowns for the Tigers. Rudder quarterback EJ Ezar threw two touchdown passes to Kevin Holmes.

A&M Consolidated finished the regular season with an 8-2 record and 5-1 record in district play. Rudder is now 6-2 on the season and 3-2 in district play. The Rangers will close out the regular season November 5 against Lamar Consolidated at Merrill Green Stadium before heading to the playoffs.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four students were arrested for an incident on a school bus.
Legal expert shares analysis after Caldwell students arrested for undressing fellow student on bus
Four Caldwell High School students arrested for incident on school bus
Caldwell High School students walked out in protest of how the district is allowing four...
Caldwell pep rally postponed due to tension following students arrest
Ashanti Chambers, 19, and Stelton Govan II, 21
College Station pair allegedly caught with 15 stolen credit card numbers, charged with fraud
A lawsuit has been filed against the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity following an alleged hazing...
Two Texas A&M students file lawsuit against fraternity following alleged hazing

Latest News

Texas A&M Tennis
Dominant Singles Highlights Day Two of Rice Invitational
Top ranked Franklin closes out perfect regular season run with win 57-0 over Clifton
BURTON PANTHERS
Burton rolls over Milano in blowout
Caldwell Hornets football logo
Lorena defeats Caldwell on the road