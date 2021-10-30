Bears top the Hornets in overtime

Huntsville, Texas (KBTX) - Earlier this year hornet Assistant Coach Marcus Williams passed away and tonight for their final home game Williams’ Daughter stood next to Head Coach Rodney Southern during the National Anthem.

The Highlights for the first half were pretty tough. A battle of downs with one interception, no fumbles. A lot of good defense and good offense both teams went into the half with 7 points. The second half similar story but with more points! The game had to go to overtime to deem a winner. The Bears pulled forward with the win 35 - 28.

Huntsville Hornets will be on the road to face Fulshear Chargers next Thursday, November 4th. Kick-off is set for 7pm.

Montgomery Bears have a home game vs Lake Creek Lions Friday, November 5th at 7:30pm.

