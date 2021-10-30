Advertisement

Brenham dominates Cedar Creek 58-6

(KBTX)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - On senior night, Brenham dominated the Cedar Creek eagles 58-6.

Before the start of the game, the cubs honored longtime sports broadcaster Ed Pothel who recently passed away. Each player had an “s-d” sticker on the back of their helmets, which stood for “sports doc.”

In the first quarter, Brenham was dominant.

Steven Stackhouse threw to Brandon Ward who was waiting in the end zone to get the cubs on the board first 7-0.

Later in the quarter, the eagles punt to about the 50-yard line, and Brenham’s Kaden Watts returned the punt and ran it back all the way to the house to put the eagles up 29-0.

Brenham finished out the first quarter 21-0.

In the second quarter, Brenham scored 30 more points and held the ealges to zero.

Cedar Creek would not score until the second half, but at that point, the game belonged to Brenham.

The cubs beat the eagles 58-6.

On November 5, Brenham will travel to Rouse. The kick-off is set for noon.

Cedar Creek will host Bastrop on November 5, at 7:00 p.m.

