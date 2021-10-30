Bryan secures playoff spot with win over Ellison

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan football team beat Killeen Ellison 28-0 Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium to move to 4-2 in district play. It was the Vikings’ 4th straight victory, and they secured a playoff spot for the second straight year.

After the game, linebacker Nic Caraway was presented with his All-American jersey. To the coaching staff’s knowledge, Caraway is the first All-American in Bryan High School history. The senior is committed to play for Purdue next year.

”Being an All-American is a blessing,” Caraway exclaimed. “A couple of months ago, maybe a year ago, I was manifesting ‘I’m going to be an All-American.’ I put the time in. Me and my guys just worked every day. We grew so much in such a short period of time. It’s a blessing. I’m blessed to be an All-American. My life is just going up right now,” Caraway added.

The Vikings scored in the second quarter on a Du’Wayne Paulhill touchdown run. Paulhill almost scored again to end the half, but he was ruled out at the one-yard line. A couple of plays later, a Viking went down with an injury and there was a 10-second runoff to end the half. Paulhill would find the endzone again in the 4th quarter to make it 14-0. Tason Devault and Tate Schneringer each added rushing touchdowns in the 4th quarter. Bryan’s defense was dominant. Tyson Turner had 3 interceptions.

”It’s a great feeling,” Bryan Head Coach Ross Rogers said on making the playoffs. “We’ve got such a good group of kids and families, not that we haven’t always had them, but this group really paid the price. For us to start 0-5, I knew they wouldn’t give up and they didn’t. We just kept playing. We’ve still got another game in the regular season. We have a dream,” Rogers added.

The Vikings will wrap up the regular season this Thursday on the road at Harker Heights.

