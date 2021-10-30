Advertisement

Burton rolls over Milano in blowout

The Burton Panthers stay undefeated in district with big win over the Milano Eagles, 42-3.
By Frank Greene
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Milano struggled to find their balance tonight as they were plagued with flags, most noticeably offsides calls. Burton took advantage of the free yardage with a continuous rushing game that moved them up the field constantly throughout the night.

The Eagles would put their only points on the board in the first in the form of a field goal. Burton’s Tyrone Gilmon scores with a rushing touchdown from about five yards out, putting the Panthers in the lead 7-3. Burton will keep the pressure on with a quarterback keeper from Ryan Roehling who takes it to the house, extending the lead to 14-3. The Panthers defense gets in on the scoring action with a touchdown off a fumble recovery by Jermiah Hudgen before the half. In the third It’s deja vu as Gilmon finds himself in the familiar territory with another rushing goal line touchdown.

Burton will host their final regular season game against Iola next Friday.

Milano will take their last road trip of the season to Snook for their final game next week.

MILANO, Texas (KBTX) -

