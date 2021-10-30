Advertisement

Carthage routs Madisonville 54-3

Madisonville Mustangs
Madisonville Mustangs(Conner Beene)
By Conner Beene
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The reigning state champions Carthage Bulldogs travel to Madisonville to take on the Mustangs.

The Mustangs got off to a good start on defense and special teams with a tackle for loss from Jerimiah Burns and Jer’mal Holland. The Bulldogs would impose their will throughout the game scoring 41 unanswered points before halftime. The biggest play for Carthage came from Zsema’d Williams who had a 64-yard touchdown run.

Carthage beats Madisonville 54-3.

