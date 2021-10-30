Centerville downs Normangee to remain perfect in district play

NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - The Centerville Tigers improved to 5-0 in district play with their 58-21 win over the Normangee Panthers Friday night.

The Tigers avenged last season’s loss to the Panthers with a dominating first half where they used four rushing touchdowns to shut out Normangee. Centerville also forced and recovered three Normangee fumbles in their lights out performance over the first 24 minutes.

The Tigers scored on the game’s opening drive thanks to a big 34-yard touchdown run by running back Andrew Newman off a pitch from quarterback Sullivan Hill. Newman found a big hole in the defense and took the ball to the house untouched. The Tigers took a 7-0 lead.

The Panthers surrendered their first fumble of the half on the ensuing drive, and Centerville was able to take advantage. Running back Halston French put an exclamation point on the drive with a 14-yard touchdown run of his own that also came off a pitch from Hill. French ran all the way around the left side of the defense and just beat a Panther defender to the goal line for the score before getting forced out of bounds. The Tigers went up 13-0 after missing the extra point.

Centerville did most of their work on the ground in this one, but one shining spot in the passing game came in the 2nd quarter when Hill aired it out to wide receiver Ethan Flori for a huge gain that took the Tigers from just behind midfield and into the redzone. Paxton Hancock finished off that drive with a 4-yard touchdown scamper, and the Tigers went up 19-0 after missing the extra point again.

Later in the quarter, the Panthers would get themselves in more trouble by putting the ball on the ground again. Panthers quarterback Izaha Jones completed a lateral pass to Dallas Jones, but Tigers linebacker Angel Villarreal ripped the ball out upon making contact and fellow defensive end Zantayl Holley jumped on it. Centerville would convert the turnover into points thanks to French’s second touchdown of the night that was nearly identical to his first. This 13-yard rushing score also came off the pitch from Hill, but ran around right side of the defense instead of the left this time.

A successful two-point conversion put the Tigers up 27-0, and they would take that lead into the locker room. Centerville would go on to win 58-21.

The Tigers improve to 8-1 overall and 5-0 in district play.

Normangee drops to 5-5 overall and their second straight district game to 3-2. They’ll head to Groveton for their final game of the season next Friday.

