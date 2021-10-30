College Station proposition could return the city to odd-year voting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - With election day approaching, some College Station residents are concerned about a ballot proposal that would shift the city to odd-year voting. The city adopted even-year voting in 2018, but some College Station city council members have proposed a return to odd-year voting.

Former College Station city council member James Benham believes this will greatly affect the city’s voter turnout among minority residents.

“It’s gonna be harder for them to vote because they have to find out when the specialty, small, local elections are in a non-general election cycle, so it’s going to be harder to vote. It’s going to be harder to get representation,” Benham said.

Mayor Karl Mooney said he isn’t in favor of odd-year voting because there were more votes in 2018 to shift elections to even years. Still, he doesn’t believe changing to odd years is a ploy to reduce the minority vote.

“That’s up to each individual to be as informed as they want,” Mooney said.

The mayor believes odd-year voting could help residents focus on local leaders during elections, instead of contending with long ballots filled with national and state leaders.

“By the time they get down to the bottom, some folks are just saying, ‘You know what, I’m not gonna even bother to vote for the bottom’ or ‘I’m gonna vote, but I’m just gonna check off the first one.’”

Still, Benham said he worries lower voter turnout would ultimately affect the city’s housing, particularly among minorities.

“You’re seeing a consistent pattern of behavior of opposing housing that people of color and minorities live in,” Benham said. The former city councilman believes the city council members in favor of returning to odd-year voting are against building apartments and multifamily houses, which he suggested are heavily utilized by minority residents.

Mayor Mooney said it’s not valid to believe that a city council member’s view on even and odd-year voting determines their decision about housing.

“I don’t think you can say just because of when somebody thinks people should be voting, that they’re leaning one way or another on a variety of topics,” Mooney said.

Moving forward, Benham says he wants the best for the city.

“My hope is that the city of College Station can see this for what it really is and go out and take care of business,” Benham said.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.