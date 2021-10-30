College Station shuts out Waller on senior night

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Cougars sent their senior’s off the right way, shutting out Waller 70-0 for their final home game of the regular season.

After two blocked punts and 42 points in the first half, College Station did not let up. The Cougars put 28 more points in the second half.

Next week the Cougars will play for the district championship at Magnolia West next Friday. Magnolia West is also undefeated overall after beating New Caney Friday night 31-24.

