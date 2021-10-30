Advertisement

College Station shuts out Waller on senior night

(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Cougars sent their senior’s off the right way, shutting out Waller 70-0 for their final home game of the regular season.

After two blocked punts and 42 points in the first half, College Station did not let up. The Cougars put 28 more points in the second half.

Next week the Cougars will play for the district championship at Magnolia West next Friday. Magnolia West is also undefeated overall after beating New Caney Friday night 31-24.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four students were arrested for an incident on a school bus.
Legal expert shares analysis after Caldwell students arrested for undressing fellow student on bus
Four Caldwell High School students arrested for incident on school bus
Caldwell High School students walked out in protest of how the district is allowing four...
Caldwell pep rally postponed due to tension following students arrest
Ashanti Chambers, 19, and Stelton Govan II, 21
College Station pair allegedly caught with 15 stolen credit card numbers, charged with fraud
A lawsuit has been filed against the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity following an alleged hazing...
Two Texas A&M students file lawsuit against fraternity following alleged hazing

Latest News

Madisonville Mustangs
Carthage routs Madisonville 54-3
Navasota Rattlers
Navasota Rattlers pick up the win over the Gonzalez Apaches
Bryan Linebacker Nic Caraway earns All-American jersey after game against Ellison.
Bryan secures playoff spot with win over Ellison
Centerville running back Andrew Newman breezes by the Panther defense untouched on his way to a...
Centerville downs Normangee to remain perfect in district play