Dominant Singles Highlights Day Two of Rice Invitational

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M women’s tennis dominated in singles play on the second day of the Rice Invitational from the George R. Brown Tennis Center. The Maroon & White posted a perfect 7-0 record in singles action Friday.

After a slow start in the doubles competition, the Aggies managed to reverse momentum and seize control in singles play, booking five-of-seven victories in straight sets. In her 2021-22 season debut, Katya Townsend got things started with a resounding 6-0, 6-0 win over Manasi Reddy of Houston. Jeanette Mireles continued her string of dominant fall performances with a 6-0, 6-1 demolition of Houston’s Gabriela Giraldo. Gianna Pielet delivered her fourth singles win of the season with a 6-2, 6-2 win over SMU’s Drew Morris. Isa Di Laura secured a 6-3, 6-4 finish over Emma Gretzky of SMU while Elise Robbins dispatched with her Mustang opponent, Cambelle Bouchard, in a 6-4, 7-5 affair.

Ellie Pittman and Renee McBryde completed A&M’s day, with both student-athletes registering three-set victories. The Indianapolis native Pittman took down Reka Patel of SMU in a 2-6, 6-0, 6-3 triumph before the Wollongong, Australia, native McBryde published a 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-4 win over Liz Chileno of UT-Arlington.

Mireles continues to dominate through the first six matches of her collegiate career in singles play, composing a 5-1 record to date that paces the A&M roster. Di Laura places tied for second on the team in overall singles victories with four, while Pielet currently manages a 3-1 record. The Coconut Creek, Florida, native Townsend opened her senior season with a victory and stands in third among active A&M players with 54 career singles wins.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M women’s tennis concludes play in the Rice Invitational on Saturday, as the Aggies are slated to begin action at the George R. Brown Tennis Center at 9 a.m in doubles with singles matches to follow.

POSTMATCH QUOTES

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Assistant Coach Jordan Szabo

On A&M’s performance Friday…

“I think at the end of the day, we need to be more aggressive in doubles. Our freshmen are gaining valuable experience on what college doubles is about, but we need to come out and dictate more. We had short-term memory once we got to singles play though, and we were able to dominate from there. It was really fun to see Katya Townsend back out there today. We will learn from our experience and try to implement some changes in our matches tomorrow.”

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

Rice Invitational – Day Two

George R. Brown Tennis Center – Houston, Texas

SINGLES COMPETITION

#108 Katya Townsend (TAMU) def. Manasi Reddy (UH) 6-0, 6-0

Jeanette Mireles (TAMU) def. Gabriela Giraldo (UH) 6-0, 6-1

Gianna Pielet (TAMU) def. Drew Morris (SMU) 6-2, 6-2

Isa Di Laura (TAMU) def. Emma Gretzky (SMU) 6-3, 6-4

Elise Robbins (TAMU) def. Cambelle Bouchard (SMU) 6-4, 7-5

Ellie Pittman (TAMU) def. Reka Patel (SMU) 2-6, 6-0, 6-3

Renee McBryde (TAMU) def. Liz Chileno (UTA) 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-4

DOUBLES COMPETITION

Diae El Jardi / Anastasia Smirnova (RICE) def. Jeanette Mireles / Gianna Pielet (TAMU) 8-4

Saara Orav / Allison Zipoli (RICE) def. Isa Di Laura / Renee McBryde (TAMU) 8-4

Ioana Dumitrescu / Sarina Reinertsen (UTA) def. Kayal Gownder / Ellie Pittman (TAMU) 8-4

Gabriela Giraldo / Elena Trencheva (UH) def. Elise Robbins / Katya Townsend (TAMU) 8-4

