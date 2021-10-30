Lorena defeats Caldwell on the road

The Caldwell Hornets lost to the Lorena Leopards Friday night at Hornet Field. Lorena was lead by Quarterback Ryne Abel who carried the offense to a 49-0 halftime lead. He connected with Joe Gutshall and Michael Moore for two touchdowns in the first half. Colton Dale contributed to the Leopards offense performance with a 50 yard touchdown run.

Caldwell falls to 2-7 overall and 0-5 in district play. The Hornets are on the road next week against the McGregor Bulldogs.

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) -

