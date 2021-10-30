Advertisement

Lorena defeats Caldwell on the road

Leopards defeat the Hornets 56-0 to stay on top of the district
By Jeremy Galindo
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The Caldwell Hornets lost to the Lorena Leopards Friday night at Hornet Field. Lorena was lead by Quarterback Ryne Abel who carried the offense to a 49-0 halftime lead. He connected with Joe Gutshall and Michael Moore for two touchdowns in the first half. Colton Dale contributed to the Leopards offense performance with a 50 yard touchdown run.

Caldwell falls to 2-7 overall and 0-5 in district play. The Hornets are on the road next week against the McGregor Bulldogs.

