Navasota Rattlers pick up the win over the Gonzalez Apaches

NAVASOTA Texas (KBTX) -Fresh off a loss last week to No. 9 Cuero, the Navasota Rattlers closed out their final home game of the season with a victory over the Gonzalez Apaches.

The Rattlers struck first in the game. Four minutes left in the first quarter, the sophomore Jamal Thomas gets the handoff from sophomore quarterback Hudson Minor on the one-yard line. Thomas plows his way right through Gonzalez’s, Mason Navejar to put his team on the scoreboard.

Just over nine minutes to go in the second quarter, the Apaches have the ball midfield. Gonzales wanting to get on the board for the first time takes a big gamble on fourth and ten, and it pays off. The junior Jarren Johnson lobs a Hail Mary to junior Derrick Garza for the 45-yard touchdown to tie the game 7-7.

Midway in the second quarter, the senior, Ja’Marion Frear, gets the handoff, turns on the burners, and heads down the sideline for a 47-yard touchdown. Frear gets his hands on the ball again with four minutes left in the first half. He turns on the jets, breaks a few tackles, and dashes into the end zone for his second touchdown of the night.

The Navasota Rattlers Beat the Gonzalez Apaches 28-20.

The Rattlers hit the road for their final game of the regular season against the Giddings Buffaloes next Friday.

