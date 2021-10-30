No. 5 Texas A&M Outperforms No. 2 Georgia, 13-6

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 5 Texas A&M equestrian team defeated No. 2 Georgia, 13-6, Friday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

Texas A&M (3-1, 2-0) did not disappoint in its season home opener taking down the defending National Collegiate Equestrian Association national champions Georgia (1-2, 0-2), 13-6. A&M outperformed the Bulldogs in dominating fashion in Western, 8-1, and finished the meet 5-5 in Jumping Seat disciplines.

“Georgia is always a tough team,” head coach Tana McKay said. “We knew they were going to come out and ride hard, we knew we had our work cut out for us. We had some really solid rides. The name of the game is being consistent and our girls were consistent as could be. The girls pushed it where they needed to push it and they came out on top. I’m really proud of them for all the work they have been putting in behind the scenes this semester. It was a great day.”

Aggies Haley Redifer (Fences), MacKenzie Chapman (Horsemanship) and Lisa Bricker (Reining) each earned Most Outstanding Performer honors in their respective disciplines.

Texas A&M controlled the meet from the beginning including a 4-1 performance in Horsemanship, one of two disciplines to start the meet. Chapman scored a competition high in Horsemanship defeating Leah Anderson, 76.5-72.5, on Cowboy. For her efforts, she earned her first career MOP honor.

Other Horsemanship points came from Hanna Olaussen defeating Gracie Himes, 74-72.5, on Max, Ella Petak besting Taylor Burgess, 75.5-74, with Tucker and Cori Cansdale beating Kendal Gill on Sally with a score of 68-65.5.

In Fences, the Maroon & White defeated the Bulldogs, 3-2. Redifer led the way defeating Melissa Deryn Foster, 87-80, on Rio. The performance earned Redifer her first MOP of the season and the 10th of her career, setting an Aggie school record for most career MOP honors in Fences.

Devon Thomas and Kaitlyn Lovingfoss each scored points for the Aggies in Fences. Thomas defeated Rachel McMullen, 84-79, on Zinnia and Lovingfoss outscored Emma Reichow, 76-75, while riding Carerra.

Texas A&M led at the break, 7-3.

Georgia outscored the Aggies, 3-2, in Flat. Securing points for A&M was Nicole Leonard besting Hayley Mairano, 69.5-65.5, on Tin and Thomas defeating Ceci Bresch, 84-82, with Celsius.

The Aggies went 4-0 in Reining, including an MOP honor by Bricker. She defeated Caitlin Lyons, 72-69, on Tank. Other points earned for A&M came from Taylor Masson defeating Sophie Lucas with Otis (71-68.5), Emmy-Lu March besting Isabella Hehr with Peanut (70-68.5) and Marissa Harrell edging Lindsay Guynn while riding Uvalde (70.5-70).

Next Up

Texas A&M has a two match road swing to Martin, Tenn., beginning Nov. 12 against UT-Martin, followed by a Jumping Seat only meet against Lynchburg on Nov. 13.

To learn more about Texas A&M equestrian, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieEquestrian on Twitter and Instagram.