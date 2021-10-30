St. Joseph advances to playoffs with 38-30 win over Baytown Christian

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph played their regular season finale at home Friday night against Baytown Christian in 6-man football.

The Eagles struck first this game. In the first quarter, Charlie Wiese faked the handoff. He threw to Luke Schumann who was waiting at the edge of the end zone. St. Joseph then saw a successful two point field goal after that.

Baytown Christian was looking for some answers in the first quarter as well.

The Bulldogs tried to keep a big play alive. Baytown Christian’s Sebastian Wilson fumbled the ball, but he recovered and looked deep. He threw to Aidan Miller but it was intercepted by St. Joseph’s Levi Rice.

Rice ran more than 50 yards and Rice gets the pick-six. That will make it St. Joseph 14 - Baytown Christian 0 after a blocked two point field goal attempt in six-man.

It was senior night for St. Joseph but the Bulldogs want to see some scores first half and they keep fighting.

Baytown Christian’s Cade Lineberry tossed back to Sebastian Wilson. Wilson ran14 yards in and the Bulldogs are on the board.

At halftime the score was St. Joseph 30 - Baytown Christian 16.

St. Joseph wins this one. Final score 38 to 30.

The Eagles secured the district title for a second year in a row with a win. They advance to the playoffs with a bye next week. They’ll have a homefield advantage in two weeks.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.