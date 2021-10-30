Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Claims Eight Wins on Day One of Gamecock Scramble

COLUMBIA, South Carolina (KBTX) - Texas A&M Men’s Tennis picked up eight wins on the first day of the Gamecock Scramble Friday at the Carolina Tennis Center. Teams joining the Aggies throughout the weekend’s tournament are Wake Forest, Florida State, Presbyterian College and host-South Carolina.

“I thought we had a solid day against some really good players,” Texas A&M head coach Steve Denton said. “Noah [Schachter] continues to impress with a straight set win against a quality opponent. He continues to gain confidence in his new role as leader of the team. I like the attitude and fight of this team, we just need to put our heads down and compete and good things will happen.”

The Aggies posted a half dozen wins in singles action on Friday, claiming wins over opponents from Presbyterian and Wake Forest. No. 62 Noah Schachter and Giulio Perego posted wins for the Aggies against Demon Deacons singles players. Schachter toppled Taha Baadi in straight-sets followed by Perego’s triumph over Juan Lopez de Azcona 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.

A&M’s Anish Sriniketh posted the first tally in the win column as he topped Sebastian Domingueuz of Presbyterian. Kenner Taylor, Raphael Perot and Austin Abbrat joined Sriniketh with victories over Presbyterian student-athletes. Taylor defeated Nicholas McKinney in three-sets, Perot bested Dusan Milanovic and Abbrat ousted Max Benson.

In doubles matches, the A&M duo of Sriniketh and Rahul Dhokia claimed a tiebreaker in over McKinney and Dominguez of Presbyterisn while Matthis Ross and Perego picked up a tiebreaker win of their own against John Bernard and Bryn Nahrung of Florida State.

The Aggies are back on the court for the second day of the Gamecock Scramble at 8 a.m. (CT), live scoring and live video are available.

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

Gamecock Scramble

Carolina Tennis Center – Columbia, S.C.

SINGLES COMPETITION

Day 1

Anish Sriniketh (Texas A&M) def. Sebastian Dominguez (Presbyterian College) 2-6, 6-3, 6-3

Kenner Taylor (Texas A&M) def. Nicholas McKinney (Presbyterian College) 6-1, 6-2

Raphael Perot (Texas A&M) def. Dusan Milanovic (Presbyterian College) 6-3, 6-4

No. 62 Noah Schachter (Texas A&M) def. Taha Baadi (Wake Forest) 6-2, 7-5

Filippo Moroni (Wake Forest) def. No. 91 Pierce Rollins (Texas A&M) 6-7, 6-4, 6-1

Siddhant Banthia (Wake Forest) def. No. 79 Matthis Ross (Texas A&M) 6-2, 6-2

Giulio Perego (Texas A&M) def. Juan Lopez de Azcona (Wake Forest) 6-3, 1-6, 6-3

Robert Maciag (Wake Forest) def. Luke Casper (Texas A&M) 6-3, 6-1

Matthew Thomson (Wake Forest) def. Stefan Storch (Texas A&M) 6-7 (3-7), 6-1, 6-3

Austin Abbrat (Texas A&M) def. Max Benson (Presbyterian College) 6-2, 6-3

Jake Beasley (South Carolina) def. Rahul Dokhia (Texas A&M) 6-3, 6-3

DOUBLES COMPETITION

Day 1

Anish Sriniketh/Rahul Dokhia (Texas A&M) def. Nicholas McKinney/Sebastian Dominguez (Presbyterian College) 8-7 (10-8)

Matthis Ross/Giulio Perego (Texas A&M) def. John Bernard/Bryn Nahrung (Florida State) 8-7 (8-6)

Matthew Thomson/Taha Baadi (Wake Forest) def. Austin Abbrat/Noah Schachter (Texas A&M) 8-4

Siddhant Banthia/Juan Lopez de Azcona (Wake Forest) def. Stefan Storch/Raphael Perot (Texas A&M) 8-7 (7-3)

Filippo Moroni/Robert Maciag (Wake Forest) def. Pierce Rollins/Kenner Taylor (Texas A&M) 8-5

