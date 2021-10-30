Advertisement

Top ranked Franklin closes out a perfect regular season run with 57-0 win over Clifton

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Lions won their 18th straight regular-season game with a 57-0 win over Clifton at Hedrick Field @ Lions Stadium Friday night to close out the regular season.

The Lions jumped out to a 22-0 first-quarter lead thanks to a trio of Malcolm Murphy touchdown runs covering 30, 37, and 47 yards.

The top-ranked Lions came into the game averaging 56 points per game and on their average with the 57 point shutout. The Lions have a bye next week and get a chance to heal up some bumps and bruises before opening up the playoffs in two weeks.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four students were arrested for an incident on a school bus.
Legal expert shares analysis after Caldwell students arrested for undressing fellow student on bus
Four Caldwell High School students arrested for incident on school bus
Caldwell High School students walked out in protest of how the district is allowing four...
Caldwell pep rally postponed due to tension following students arrest
Ashanti Chambers, 19, and Stelton Govan II, 21
College Station pair allegedly caught with 15 stolen credit card numbers, charged with fraud
A lawsuit has been filed against the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity following an alleged hazing...
Two Texas A&M students file lawsuit against fraternity following alleged hazing

Latest News

Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Claims Eight Wins on Day One of Gamecock Scramble
Texas A&M Tennis
Dominant Singles Highlights Day Two of Rice Invitational
A&M Consolidated closes regular season with win over Rudder
BURTON PANTHERS
Burton rolls over Milano in blowout