Top ranked Franklin closes out a perfect regular season run with 57-0 win over Clifton

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Lions won their 18th straight regular-season game with a 57-0 win over Clifton at Hedrick Field @ Lions Stadium Friday night to close out the regular season.

The Lions jumped out to a 22-0 first-quarter lead thanks to a trio of Malcolm Murphy touchdown runs covering 30, 37, and 47 yards.

The top-ranked Lions came into the game averaging 56 points per game and on their average with the 57 point shutout. The Lions have a bye next week and get a chance to heal up some bumps and bruises before opening up the playoffs in two weeks.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.