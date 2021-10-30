Advertisement

Unhappy Halloween: Gaming platform Roblox crashes

The gaming platform Roblox is displayed on a tablet, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 in New York. To...
The gaming platform Roblox is displayed on a tablet, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 in New York. To the dismay of millions of children -- and the parents trying to keep them busy and cope with their anguish -- the popular gaming platform crashed Friday, Oct. 29, and the company was still trying to restore service Saturday.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - To the dismay of millions of children -- and the parents trying to keep them busy and cope with their anguish -- the popular gaming platform Roblox crashed Friday, and the company was still trying to restore service Saturday.

“The scariest part of Halloween this year is Roblox being down,’’ lamented Twitter user @NikilisRBX.

In a statement Saturday, Roblox said: “We believe we have identified an underlying internal cause of the outage with no evidence of an external intrusion. We are in the process of performing the necessary engineering and maintenance work to get Roblox back up and running as soon as possible.’’

Roblox said on Friday that the outage was “not related to any specific experiences or partnerships on the platform.’’ This was apparently meant to quash rumors that the trouble was caused by a free burrito giveaway at a digital Chipotle on the Roblox platform.

For its part, Chipotle tweeted: “Miss u Roblox.’’

On the Roblox platform, players can create their own games and play with other users. It became wildly popular after the coronavirus pandemic closed schools and kept children indoors looking for something to do.

According to numbers compiled by the social media consulting firm Backlinko, Roblox has more than 43 million active users a day (up from 14 million in 2016), 40 million games and 9.5 million developers. The most popular game on Roblox, according to Backlinko, is “Adopt Me!’’ -- which allows users to raise digital pets.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caldwell High School students walked out in protest of how the district is allowing four...
Caldwell pep rally postponed due to tension following students arrest
Four students were arrested for an incident on a school bus.
Legal expert shares analysis after Caldwell students arrested for undressing fellow student on bus
Ashanti Chambers, 19, and Stelton Govan II, 21
College Station pair allegedly caught with 15 stolen credit card numbers, charged with fraud
If you have information that will help solve this case and provide closure for Khalil’s family...
Wash. County Crime stoppers offering reward leading to arrest of those responsible for death of 13-month-old
Kim and Macy Sweat spent a day shopping for Macy's wedding dress.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Single Aggie student goes wedding dress shopping with diagnosed mom days before she passes

Latest News

U.S. President Joe Biden, bottom left, poses with other leaders for the family photo of the G20...
G-20 endorses global corporate minimum tax at Rome summit
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived at the Vatican on Friday and met with...
Biden receives Communion in Rome amid debate in US
In this April 9, 2019, wheels are attach as workers assemble a tractor at John Deere's...
Deere, UAW reach tentative pact; strike continues for now
FILE - In this April 30, 2021, file photo surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis...
University of Florida prohibits professors from testifying