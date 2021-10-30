Women’s Tennis Closes Rice Invitational with Six Wins on Day Three

HOUSTON – Texas A&M women’s tennis completed the Rice Invitational on Saturday, amassing six overall victories on the third day of action split between two doubles and four singles wins. Freshman Gianna Pielet led the way throughout the tournament, being named the Rice Invitational Singles Champion.

The Maroon & White opened the day in the doubles competition, as Ellie Pittman and Elise Robbins started things off with an 8-4 win over Sophie Gertis and Maria Dzemeshkevich of Houston. Pielet and Jeanette Mireles paired up for an 8-6 victory over BYU’s Leah Heimuli and Helen Jiao, giving the Aggies four total doubles triumphs over the weekend.

A&M saw continued success in the singles competition, adding four more wins Saturday that brought the team total to 15 at the conclusion of the Rice Invitational. Pielet completed a 6-3, 6-4 match over Allison Zipoli of Rice while Mireles battled for a three-set win against Heimuli. Robbins completed her weekend with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 score against Manasi Reddy of Houston, while Kayal Gownder came away with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 win to round out the tournament.

Pielet dominated throughout the Rice Invitational, garnering the tournament singles title following a 3-0 effort at the event. The El Paso, Texas, native owns a 4-1 record through her first five collegiate attempts. Mireles and Robbins also went undefeated in the singles competition at the tournament, with Mireles now boasting a team-leading record of 6-1 in fall play.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M women’s tennis returns to action on Thursday, Nov. 4 as Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova get set to participate in the doubles competition at the ITA National Fall Championships.

POSTMATCH QUOTES

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Assistant Coach Jordan Szabo

On A&M’s outing Saturday…

“We played better in doubles today, and I think we took it to our opponents. We need to continue to put ourselves in positions where we can be successful. I think we needed to be a little more poised in some of our singles matches, but we got better as the weekend went on. We competed with great intensity today, and I’m looking forward to seeing our progress over the next few weeks.”

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

Rice Invitational – Day Three

George R. Brown Tennis Center – Houston, Texas

SINGLES COMPETITION

Gianna Pielet (TAMU) def. Allison Zipoli (RICE) 6-3, 6-4

Diae El Jardi (RICE) def. Isa Di Laura (TAMU) 6-4, 6-3

Frederica Trevisan (RICE) def. Ellie Pittman (TAMU) 6-2, 6-4

Saara Orav (RICE) def. Renee McBryde (TAMU) 2-6, 6-3, 6-4

Jeanette Mireles (TAMU) def. Leah Heimuli (BYU) 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-1

Madison Smith (BYU) def. #108 Katya Townsend (TAMU) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

Elise Robbins (TAMU) def. Manasi Reddy (UH) 6-3, 4-6, 6-2

Kayal Gownder (TAMU) def. Emilee Astle (BYU) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3

DOUBLES COMPETITION

Ellie Pittman / Elise Robbins (TAMU) def. Sophie Gertis / Maria Dzemeshkevich (UH) 8-4

Blanca Cortijo Parreno / Laura Slisane (UH) def. Isa Di Laura / Katya Townsend (TAMU) 8-6

Jeanette Mireles / Gianna Pielet (TAMU) def. Leah Heimuli / Helen Jiao (BYU) 8-6

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

