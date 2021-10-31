Advertisement

Aggies Host Texas A&M-Kingsville in Monday Exhibition

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team hits the floor for the first time for the 2021-22 season as the Aggies square off against Texas A&M-Kingsville on Monday at 7 p.m. inside Reed Arena. Admission to the game and parking are free.

Texas A&M enters its third season under head coach Buzz Williams, and welcomes a new crop of talent to Bryan-College Station. Ten newcomers join the Aggies including seven transfers and three freshmen out of high school. The Maroon & White return two starters in fifth-year senior Quenton Jackson and junior Andre Gordon. Last season, Jackson was second on the team in scoring at 10.4 points per game, and Gordon was the only Aggie to start in all 18 games, while averaging 8.3 points and dishing out a team-best 49 assists.

The Javelinas are led by eighth-year head coach Johnny Estelle, and are coming off a 15-3 season. Their .833 win percentage was the best single-season mark in program history. Texas A&M-Kingsville returns five players who averaged at least 9.0 points per game a year ago in Creighton Avery (14.3), Jordan Wilson (11.4), Will Chayer (9.4), Tre Flowers (9.3) and Sammy Brooks (9.0).

For more information on Texas A&M men’s basketball, follow @aggiembk on Twitter.

