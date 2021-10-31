Advertisement

Blinn handles Rezolution Prep in home victory

McDougald has big day under center to lead Bucs
Blinn Football Canen Adrian
Blinn Football Canen Adrian(Blinn Communications)
By Blinn Communications
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Blinn College football team made Saturday’s non-conference tilt against Rezolution Prep Academy a no-contest from start to finish.

Second-year freshman quarterback Logan McDougald threw five first-half touchdown passes to four different players, sophomore wide receiver Jackson Mueller hauled in his first-ever collegiate TDs, and the Buccaneers cruised to a 65-13 home win at Cub Stadium in Brenham.

Blinn improved to 5-3 overall ahead of its final Southwest Junior College Football Conference matchup on Nov. 6 at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.

“We weren’t perfect; we can always find ways to improve ourselves,” Blinn head coach Ryan Mahon said. “But guys got experience today and got to make their first collegiate mistakes, and they can learn from it.

“With that said, I thought our kids went out and played well and cared for each other and kept chopping wood all game long.”

McDougald threw touchdowns to Mueller, a Brenham High School graduate, and also connected with freshmen wideouts Dillon Denman, Keyondrick Douglas, Anthony Dansby and Canen Adrian.

Freshman QB Jalen Early tossed a 22-yard scoring pass to Mueller just before halftime.

“It’s good this late in the season getting these kids more experience ... " Mahon added. " … because we’ll definitely need them if we make a playoff push.

“As long as we’re doing our parts as couches, we can make sure those things are a positive.”

Blinn has competed in intercollegiate athletics since 1903 and captured 42 NJCAA national championships since 1987. For more information, visit  www.buccaneersports.com.

