DPS investigating deadly crash on Brazos County roadway

A state trooper was involved in a separate crash in Bryan while responding to the fatality crash on FM 1179.
The wreck was reported around 11:20 a.m. on FM 1179 near Merka Road in the Steep Hollow...
The wreck was reported around 11:20 a.m. on FM 1179 near Merka Road in the Steep Hollow community.(Photo by KBTX's Rusty Surette)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Sunday morning in east Brazos County.

The wreck was reported around 11:20 a.m. on FM 1179 near Merka Road in the Steep Hollow community.

Details of the crash were not immediately available from troopers but it appeared the crash involved only one vehicle and the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

It’s unclear if anyone else was injured.

A DPS spokesman also confirmed that a state trooper was involved in a separate crash at the intersection of Boonville Road and Briarcrest Drive in Bryan while responding to the fatality on FM 1179.

No serious injuries were reported in that crash.

Both wrecks remain under investigation and more information is likely to be released Monday morning, said a DPS spokesman.

