Four Aggies Earn SEC Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – The Texas A&M Aggies had four players recognized as the Southeastern Conference revealed their soccer season honors Sunday morning. Barbara Olivieri and Katie Smith were named All-SEC Second Team while Maile Hayes and Mia Pante were posted to the SEC All-Freshman Team.

It marks the second honor for Olivieri who was named All-SEC First Team in 2020. Olivieri and Smith both have SEC All-Freshman honors from 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Olivieri earned All-SEC despite missing seven contests. In 10 matches, she logged 13 points on five goals and three assists. The 2020 SEC Freshman of the Year scored four of her goals and added two assists in the six SEC matches she played.

Smith started every game on the Aggies’ backline and led the team with 1,500 minutes on the pitch. The Tulsa, Oklahoma, native played the entirety of 15 of the 18 matches.

Despite missing three games, Hayes led the Aggies in goals (7) and points (19) and added five assists. She registered nine points in SEC matches with three goals and three assists. Hayes ranked ninth in the SEC with 1.19 points per game.

Pante led the Aggies and ranked fourth in the SEC with eight assists, despite missing four games. She also added a goal and finished with 10 points. Pante earned SEC Freshman of the Week recognition following Texas A&M’s win over No. 9 Clemson.