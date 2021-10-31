Advertisement

Kats stay unbeaten with win at Tarleton

Tarleton vs Sam Houston State Bearkats football
Tarleton vs Sam Houston State Bearkats football(KBTX)
By Sam Houston Athletics
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
STEPHENVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 1 Sam Houston Bearkats scored 31 unanswered points to open things up on their way to a 45-27 win over the Tarleton Texans on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.

Eric Schmid accounted for six total touchdowns, five through the air, to lead the Bearkats (7-0, 3-0 WAC) who finished with a season-high 575 yards of total offense of the night. Three of those scores went to Ife Adeyi, while Ramon Jefferson paced an explosive rushing attack with 179 yards on just 23 carries. 

The win was the 250th in the career of head coach K.C. Keeler and the 18th consecutive victory for the Kats dating back to 2019.

Cody Chrest led the Kats with 139 receiving yards on nine catches as one of seven Kats to haul in a pass. Noah Smith also had 56 yards on six carries, along with a 19-yard touchdown catch. Sam Houston finished with 575 yards on offense, but surrendered a season-high 464 yards to the Texans, including 403 yards through the air. They allowed just 61 rushing yards with 36 coming on the final drive of the game.

