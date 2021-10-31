Advertisement

NATIONAL CHAMPIONS: College Station High School FFA meat judging team preform big at National FFA Convention

By Fallon Appleton
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station High School’s FFA meat judging team is coming home as champions from the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.

In a Facebook post, the team announced their big win, which included all four members placing in the top 10 in the nation.

  • Karli Kaase (10th)
  • Hayden Bennett (8th)
  • Kaitlyn Kotrla (4th)
  • Nathan Kerth (2nd)

In meat judging, which is formally known as the FFA’s Meats Evaluation and Technology Career Development Event (CDE), “students evaluate beef carcasses for quality and yield grade; identify various meat cuts and place carcasses; and identify wholesale and/or retail cuts,” according to the FFA.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caldwell High School students walked out in protest of how the district is allowing four...
Caldwell pep rally postponed due to tension following students arrest
Four students were arrested for an incident on a school bus.
Legal expert shares analysis after Caldwell students arrested for undressing fellow student on bus
Ashanti Chambers, 19, and Stelton Govan II, 21
College Station pair allegedly caught with 15 stolen credit card numbers, charged with fraud
If you have information that will help solve this case and provide closure for Khalil’s family...
Wash. County Crime stoppers offering reward leading to arrest of those responsible for death of 13-month-old
Kim and Macy Sweat spent a day shopping for Macy's wedding dress.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Single Aggie student goes wedding dress shopping with diagnosed mom days before she passes

Latest News

Bryan ISD Trunk or Treat attendees in costume.
Trick or treating for a good cause
b
NATIONAL CHAMPIONS: College Station High School FFA meat judging team preform big at National FFA Convention
c
Redistricting discussion heat up in special session
-
Bryan ISD host annual Trunk or Treat event to collect donation for the food bank