NATIONAL CHAMPIONS: College Station High School FFA meat judging team preform big at National FFA Convention
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station High School’s FFA meat judging team is coming home as champions from the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.
In a Facebook post, the team announced their big win, which included all four members placing in the top 10 in the nation.
- Karli Kaase (10th)
- Hayden Bennett (8th)
- Kaitlyn Kotrla (4th)
- Nathan Kerth (2nd)
In meat judging, which is formally known as the FFA’s Meats Evaluation and Technology Career Development Event (CDE), “students evaluate beef carcasses for quality and yield grade; identify various meat cuts and place carcasses; and identify wholesale and/or retail cuts,” according to the FFA.
