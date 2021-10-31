NATIONAL CHAMPIONS: College Station High School FFA meat judging team preform big at National FFA Convention

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station High School’s FFA meat judging team is coming home as champions from the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.

In a Facebook post, the team announced their big win, which included all four members placing in the top 10 in the nation.

Karli Kaase (10th)

Hayden Bennett (8th)

Kaitlyn Kotrla (4th)

Nathan Kerth (2nd)

In meat judging, which is formally known as the FFA’s Meats Evaluation and Technology Career Development Event (CDE), “students evaluate beef carcasses for quality and yield grade; identify various meat cuts and place carcasses; and identify wholesale and/or retail cuts,” according to the FFA.

