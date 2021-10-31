Shelter in place ordered due to shooting investigation at College Station apartment building

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Residents of a College Station apartment building are being asked to shelter in place as police investigate a shooting incident there Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. at Lake Walk at Traditions apartments in the 8100 block of Atlas Pear Drive, police confirm.

Shooting Investigation — Residents at Lake Walk at Traditions, 8175 Atlas Pear Drive, are asked to shelter in place (remain indoors w/ doors locked) pending further update or directions from officers on scene. This is an active scene. Updates here. pic.twitter.com/lg2ebXiQJf — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) October 31, 2021

Sources tell KBTX at least one victim was taken to a hospital by a medical helicopter with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say residents at the apartment complex should remain indoors with doors locked pending further updates or directions from officers that are on the scene.

Police say this is an active situation and people nearby should avoid the area.

BREAKING: Police are investigating a shooting incident at an apartment complex on Atlas Pear Dr at HSC Parkway, according to sources. We have @AndyKBTX on scene gathering details.



UPDATED information will go here: https://t.co/iP7vcu0vIS pic.twitter.com/M2T5MQZeDY — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) October 31, 2021

The is a developing story. As more information is released from law enforcement we’ll update it here.

