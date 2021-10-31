Advertisement

Shelter in place ordered due to shooting investigation at College Station apartment building

The incident is happening at Lake Walk at Traditions on Atlas Pear Drive at HSC Parkway.(Photo by KBTX's Andy Krauss)
By Rusty Surette and Andy Krauss
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Residents of a College Station apartment building are being asked to shelter in place as police investigate a shooting incident there Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. at Lake Walk at Traditions apartments in the 8100 block of Atlas Pear Drive, police confirm.

Sources tell KBTX at least one victim was taken to a hospital by a medical helicopter with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say residents at the apartment complex should remain indoors with doors locked pending further updates or directions from officers that are on the scene.

Police say this is an active situation and people nearby should avoid the area.

The is a developing story. As more information is released from law enforcement we’ll update it here.

