Advertisement

Texas A&M-Auburn Kickoff Time Set for 2:30 p.m.

Texas A&M vs Auburn
Texas A&M vs Auburn(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Nov. 6 football matchup between Texas A&M and Auburn kicks off at 2:30 p.m. and will be nationally televised by CBS, the Southeastern Conference announced on Sunday morning.

The Aggies beat Auburn 31-20 last season in Auburn, Alabama. Both teams enter Saturday’s game with 6-2 overall records and winning streaks – the Aggies have won three straight, while the Tigers bring a two-game streak to Kyle Field, including Saturday’s 31-20 win over then No. 10 Ole Miss at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Final SEC Television Designations for Nov. 6

GameTimeTV
Missouri at GeorgiaNoon ET/11 am CTESPN
Auburn at Texas A&M3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CTCBS
LSU at Alabama7 pm ET/6 pm CTESPN

Most Read

Caldwell High School students walked out in protest of how the district is allowing four...
Caldwell pep rally postponed due to tension following students arrest
If you have information that will help solve this case and provide closure for Khalil’s family...
Wash. County Crime stoppers offering reward leading to arrest of those responsible for death of 13-month-old
Ashanti Chambers, 19, and Stelton Govan II, 21
College Station pair allegedly caught with 15 stolen credit card numbers, charged with fraud
Four students were arrested for an incident on a school bus.
Legal expert shares analysis after Caldwell students arrested for undressing fellow student on bus
Quiet, sunny Halloween in store for the Brazos Valley
All treats for a spooktacular Brazos Valley Halloween weekend

Latest News

Four Aggies Earn SEC Honors
Tarleton vs Sam Houston State Bearkats football
Kats stay unbeaten with win at Tarleton
Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Posts 11 Victories on Day Two of Gamecock Scramble
Blinn Football Canen Adrian
Blinn handles Rezolution Prep in home victory