Texas A&M-Auburn Kickoff Time Set for 2:30 p.m.
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Nov. 6 football matchup between Texas A&M and Auburn kicks off at 2:30 p.m. and will be nationally televised by CBS, the Southeastern Conference announced on Sunday morning.
The Aggies beat Auburn 31-20 last season in Auburn, Alabama. Both teams enter Saturday’s game with 6-2 overall records and winning streaks – the Aggies have won three straight, while the Tigers bring a two-game streak to Kyle Field, including Saturday’s 31-20 win over then No. 10 Ole Miss at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Final SEC Television Designations for Nov. 6
|Game
|Time
|TV
|Missouri at Georgia
|Noon ET/11 am CT
|ESPN
|Auburn at Texas A&M
|3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT
|CBS
|LSU at Alabama
|7 pm ET/6 pm CT
|ESPN