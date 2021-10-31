Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Posts 11 Victories on Day Two of Gamecock Scramble

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Texas A&M Men’s Tennis posted 11 wins on the second day of the Gamecock Scramble Saturday at the Carolina Tennis Center. Teams joining the Aggies throughout the weekend’s tournament are Wake Forest, Florida State, Presbyterian College and host-South Carolina.

“We had another very solid day today,” Texas A&M head coach Steve Denton said. “This tournament has shed some light on what we still need to work on as a team. The team for the most part competed well today. In some matches, we need to play a bit smarter but I think that will come with more matches. We have another great opportunity tomorrow to get better.”

Aggies picking up singles wins on the day were Austin Abbrat, No. 62 Noah Schachter, Luke Casper, No. 91 Pierce Rollins, Rahul Dhokia, Stefan Storch and Anish Sriniketh. Abbrat dispatched of South Carolina Jake Beasley 2-6, 6-1, 6-4 while Schachter toppled Richard Thongoana of Florida State 7-5, 6-3. Casper posted a 6-4, 6-4 win against Max Benson of Presbyterian followed by Rollins 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 triumph over Dusan Milanovic, also from Presbyterian. Dhokia picked up a 1-6, 7-5, 6-4 result against John Bernard of Florida State, Storch toppled Nicholas McKinney of Presbyterian and Sriniketh wrapped up the singles wins with a 6-4, 6-2 victory against Bryn Nahrung of Florida State.

In doubles action the Aggies picked up four wins on Saturday. Guilio Perego and Raphael Perot defeated Benson and Milanovic of Presbyterian 8-6 followed by an 8-7(7) win against Raphael Lambling and James Story of South Carolina. Storch and Dhokia teamed up to get the best of McKinney and Sebastian Dominguez, 8-5 and then Dhokia and Casper bested the same Presbyterian duo, 8-4.

The Aggies are back on the court for the final day of the Gamecock Scramble on Sunday, live scoring and live video are available.

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

Gamecock Scramble

Carolina Tennis Center – Columbia, S.C.

SINGLES COMPETITION

Day 1

Anish Sriniketh (Texas A&M) def. Sebastian Dominguez (Presbyterian College) 2-6, 6-3, 6-3

Kenner Taylor (Texas A&M) def. Nicholas McKinney (Presbyterian College) 6-1, 6-2

Raphael Perot (Texas A&M) def. Dusan Milanovic (Presbyterian College) 6-3, 6-4

No. 62 Noah Schachter (Texas A&M) def. Taha Baadi (Wake Forest) 6-2, 7-5

Filippo Moroni (Wake Forest) def. No. 91 Pierce Rollins (Texas A&M) 6-7, 6-4, 6-1

Siddhant Banthia (Wake Forest) def. No. 79 Matthis Ross (Texas A&M) 6-2, 6-2

Giulio Perego (Texas A&M) def. Juan Lopez de Azcona (Wake Forest) 6-3, 1-6, 6-3

Robert Maciag (Wake Forest) def. Luke Casper (Texas A&M) 6-3, 6-1

Matthew Thomson (Wake Forest) def. Stefan Storch (Texas A&M) 6-7 (3-7), 6-1, 6-3

Austin Abbrat (Texas A&M) def. Max Benson (Presbyterian College) 6-2, 6-3

Jake Beasley (South Carolina) def. Rahul Dhokia (Texas A&M) 6-3, 6-3

Day 2

Siddhant Banthia (Wake Forest) def. Raphael Perot (Texas A&M) 7-6, 7-6

Juan Lopez de Azcona (Wake Forest) def. Matthis Ross (Texas A&M) 6-1, 6-2

Austin Abbrat (Texas A&M) def. Jake Beasley (South Carolina) 2-6, 6-1, 6-4

#62 Noah Schachter (Texas A&M) def. Richard Thongoana (Florida State) 7-5, 6-3

Luke Casper (Texas A&M) def. Max Benson (Presbyterian College) 6-4, 6-4

Andreja Petrovic (Florida State) def. Giulio Perego (Texas A&M) 6-2, 6-3

#91 Pierce Rollins (Texas A&M) def. Dusan Milanovic (Presbyterian College) 4-6, 6-3, 7-5

Rahul Dhokia (Texas A&M) def. John Bernard (Florida State) 1-6, 7-5, 6-4

Stefan Storch (Texas A&M) def. Nicholas McKinney (Presbyterian College) 6-4, 6-3

Anish Sriniketh (Texas A&M) def. Bryn Nahrung (Florida State) 6-4, 6-2

Sebastian Dominguez (Presbyterian College) def. Kenner Taylor (Texas A&M) 7-5, 6-1

DOUBLES COMPETITION

Day 1

Anish Sriniketh/Rahul Dhokia (Texas A&M) def. Nicholas McKinney/Sebastian Dominguez (Presbyterian College) 8-7 (10-8)

Matthis Ross/Giulio Perego (Texas A&M) def. John Bernard/Bryn Nahrung (Florida State) 8-7 (8-6)

Austin Abbrat/Noah Schachter (Texas A&M) def. Matthew Thomson/Taha Baadi (Wake Forest) 8-4

Siddhant Banthia/Juan Lopez de Azcona (Wake Forest) def. Stefan Storch/Raphael Perot (Texas A&M) 8-7 (7-3)

Filippo Moroni/Robert Maciag (Wake Forest) def. Pierce Rollins/Kenner Taylor (Texas A&M) 8-5

Day 2

Richard Thongoana/Andreja Petrovic (Florida State) def. Noah Schachter/Austin Abbrat (Texas A&M) 8-5

Giulio Perego/Raphael Perot (Texas A&M) def. Max Benson/Dusan Milanovic (Presbyterian College) 8-6

John Bernard/Bryn Nahrung (Florida State) def. Pierce Rollins/Matthis Ross (Texas A&M) 9-7

Stefan Storch/Rahul Dhokia (Texas A&M) def. Nicholas McKinney/Sebastian Dominguez (Presbyterian College) 8-5

Daniel Rodrigues/Connor Thomson (South Carolina) def. Noah Schachter/Austin Abbrat (Texas A&M) 8-5

Raphael Perot/Giulio Perego (Texas A&M) def. Raphael Lambling/James Story (South Carolina) 8-7 (9-7)

Toby Samuel/Jake Beasley (South Carolina) def. Stefan Storch/Kenner Taylor (Texas A&M) 8-4

Rahul Dhokia/Luke Casper (Texas A&M) def. Sebastian Dominguez/Nicholas McKinney (Presbyterian College) 8-4