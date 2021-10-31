Advertisement

Trick or treating for a good cause

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Annual Trunk or Treat event made its return to Bryan on Saturday. The event was a joint effort of the Bryan High School Fine Arts Department and the City of Bryan.

Thousands attended the event at the Bryan High School, many dressed in their favorite Halloween costume.

There was food, snow cones, bounce houses, train rides, and plenty of fun for the entire family. However, the day wasn’t just about candy and costumes.

This year’s event was a food donation drive for the Brazos Valley Food Bank. Attendees had to bring five canned goods to enter.

Events organizers say this was their way of giving back to the community in a meaningful way.

“Our theater students especially put on shows and love receiving the applause, but this is a great chance for them to learn how to be humble and give back to our local community because they support us so well,” said Bailey Robert, Bryan High School Theather Director. “We have a great connection with the people here in town that we want to be able to support them in time for the holidays by donating to the local food bank right before Thanksgiving.”

Items collected will be delivered to the Brazos Valley Food Bank next week.

