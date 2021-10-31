The Warehouse at C.C. Creations hosts NIL signing event featuring 11 football players

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - 11 aggie football players spent the bye week greeting fans, signing autographs, and showing off their custom merchandise at the Warehouse at C.C. Creations NIL signing event.

Fans started lining up at 8:45 a.m. Saturday morning for a chance to meet their favorite players. The line of eager fans wrapped around the inside of the Guinness World Records’ largest collegiate merchandise store and ended outside towards Holleman Drive.

C.C. Creations CEO Kenny Lawson said they wanted to create a NIL event special for both the fans and players.

“We wanted to do something spectacular where they [the players] have their fans [and] have an opportunity to do signings,” said Lawson.

Before the event kicked off, players like tight end Jalen Wydermyer said they were really excited to meet fans and showcase their merchandise.

“It’s good to come out here and see all the fans and meet them on a more personal note,” said Wydermyer. “I hope there is a lot of people, and I hope I get to talk to them personally because I would really like to meet them, all of them.”

Many of the players said working with C.C. Creations has been a dream come true.

“I’ve always wanted to have a brand, and be able to express and open my brand to the world, and C.C. Creations is helping me do that with my brand,” said Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M football defensive back. ”They are doing a great job of marketing and helping us like I said express and explore two different worlds, open new doors for us. Doors I never thought would be able to open.”

“It’s been a real blessing,” said Wydermyer. “I’ve always wanted to get with C.C. Creations and it feels like a family base here with C.C.’s, and I love it here. Everyone is buying my merch and is showing all the love and support, so I’m very excited about that.”

Lawson says he wanted this partnership to be the complete experience for the players.

“We wanted this to be an experience for them where they were a part of building their logo, they were a part of merchandise we actually produced,” said Lawson. “They got to see it. Their families were involved in it, so it’s been a really fun experience for us, too.”

Each player had their own custom merchandise on full display during the event. This included 12th Man towels, jackets, t-shirts, hats, and more.

C.C. Creations NIL athletes event Fans are lined up and ready to meet 11 Texas A&M Football players at The Warehouse at C.C. Creations! Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Saturday, October 30, 2021

Players in attendance included:

Jalen Wydermyer

Isaiah Spiller

Jaylon Jones

Demani Richardson

Leon O’Neal Jr.

Zach Calzada

Antonio Johnson

Ainias Smith

Chase Lane

Micheal Clemons

Haynes King

To view the players’ merchandise, click here.

